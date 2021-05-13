Young people scam KFC by buying free food and reselling it

May 13, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Five college students in China scammed fast food chain KFC . According to local media , the young people cost the brand more than 200 thousand yuan, that is, more than 30 thousand dollars (60 thousand Mexican pesos approximately).

It all started when one of them, named Xu, found flaws in the brand's purchasing system in 2018 and started ordering food for resale.

Xu, placed orders with package vouchers in a company application, later requested a refund of that money through WeChat. Another way he used was to trick the KFC app through a package coupon and another application that helped him get the food code without paying.

The young man who had been profiting from this method since April 2018 decided to share the secret with four other people.

In this way, the five people involved were sentenced to two years and six months in prison for the crime of "fraud" and one year and three months for "teaching criminal methods", in addition to having to pay fines, by the Court Popular of the Xuhui district in Shanghai.

According to Global People , the authorities determined that regardless of his method Xu used data from the KFC app system and the KFC WeChat customer self-service ordering system asynchronously to commit this act. "It was not a mechanical failure or a defect in the system itself, and its behavior was misleading."