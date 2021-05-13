Franchises

Young people scam KFC by buying free food and reselling it

College students from China cost the brand more than $ 30,000.
Next Article
Young people scam KFC by buying free food and reselling it
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Find Your Ideal Franchise

Complete our short franchise quiz to discover the franchise that’s right for you.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Five college students in China scammed fast food chain KFC . According to local media , the young people cost the brand more than 200 thousand yuan, that is, more than 30 thousand dollars (60 thousand Mexican pesos approximately).

It all started when one of them, named Xu, found flaws in the brand's purchasing system in 2018 and started ordering food for resale.

Xu, placed orders with package vouchers in a company application, later requested a refund of that money through WeChat. Another way he used was to trick the KFC app through a package coupon and another application that helped him get the food code without paying.

The young man who had been profiting from this method since April 2018 decided to share the secret with four other people.

In this way, the five people involved were sentenced to two years and six months in prison for the crime of "fraud" and one year and three months for "teaching criminal methods", in addition to having to pay fines, by the Court Popular of the Xuhui district in Shanghai.

According to Global People , the authorities determined that regardless of his method Xu used data from the KFC app system and the KFC WeChat customer self-service ordering system asynchronously to commit this act. "It was not a mechanical failure or a defect in the system itself, and its behavior was misleading."

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: City Wide Facility Solutions

Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Rosati's Pizza

Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: The UPS Store