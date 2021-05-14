This robot will tell you when and how to get vaccinated. We tell you how to 'talk' to him.
Dr. Armando Vaccuno is a chatbot developed by the Ministry of Health, WhatsApp and the Auronix company that you can contact with your phone.
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
You don't know when it's your turn to get vaccinated or how to follow the process? This robot comes to help you.
The Ministry of Health , WhatsApp and Auronix , a business messaging company, presented this week a chatbot that will give you all the official information on your vaccination process against COVID-19 , as well as inform you of the measures you must take before and after to immunize you. This virtual assistant is called “Dr. Armando Vaccuno ” and will be able to send you appointment reminders, including the application of the second dose, when appropriate.
How do I contact the robot?
To get in touch with “Dr. Armando Vaccuno ”you can follow the following steps:
- You can access this chatbot through the link : wa.me/525617130557, or by adding "Dr. Armando Vaccuno" as a WhatsApp contact with the number +52 56 1713 0557.
- The automated account will be available 24 hours a day and is intended to answer the most frequent questions about the vaccines, the places of application or the risks of contagion after receiving the dose.
- On the other hand, when people register on the website of the Ministry of Health and give their authorization, they will automatically receive a message from “Dr. Armando Vaccuno ”, via WhatsApp, to confirm the day of the appointment and inform that reminders and information about the vaccines will be sent periodically.
- At any time, you can stop the warnings by sending the word "BAJA" or by means of the application's control tools.