This robot will tell you when and how to get vaccinated. We tell you how to 'talk' to him.

May 14, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

You don't know when it's your turn to get vaccinated or how to follow the process? This robot comes to help you.

The Ministry of Health , WhatsApp and Auronix , a business messaging company, presented this week a chatbot that will give you all the official information on your vaccination process against COVID-19 , as well as inform you of the measures you must take before and after to immunize you. This virtual assistant is called “Dr. Armando Vaccuno ” and will be able to send you appointment reminders, including the application of the second dose, when appropriate.

How do I contact the robot?

To get in touch with “Dr. Armando Vaccuno ”you can follow the following steps: