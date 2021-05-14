Vaccines

This robot will tell you when and how to get vaccinated. We tell you how to 'talk' to him.

Dr. Armando Vaccuno is a chatbot developed by the Ministry of Health, WhatsApp and the Auronix company that you can contact with your phone.
Next Article
This robot will tell you when and how to get vaccinated. We tell you how to 'talk' to him.
Image credit: Despoitphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

You don't know when it's your turn to get vaccinated or how to follow the process? This robot comes to help you.

The Ministry of Health , WhatsApp and Auronix , a business messaging company, presented this week a chatbot that will give you all the official information on your vaccination process against COVID-19 , as well as inform you of the measures you must take before and after to immunize you. This virtual assistant is called “Dr. Armando Vaccuno ” and will be able to send you appointment reminders, including the application of the second dose, when appropriate.

How do I contact the robot?

To get in touch with “Dr. Armando Vaccuno ”you can follow the following steps:

  • You can access this chatbot through the link : wa.me/525617130557, or by adding "Dr. Armando Vaccuno" as a WhatsApp contact with the number +52 56 1713 0557.
  • The automated account will be available 24 hours a day and is intended to answer the most frequent questions about the vaccines, the places of application or the risks of contagion after receiving the dose.
  • On the other hand, when people register on the website of the Ministry of Health and give their authorization, they will automatically receive a message from “Dr. Armando Vaccuno ”, via WhatsApp, to confirm the day of the appointment and inform that reminders and information about the vaccines will be sent periodically.
  • At any time, you can stop the warnings by sending the word "BAJA" or by means of the application's control tools.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Vaccines

You are pregnant? These are the steps you must follow to get vaccinated

Vaccines

'Dracula' will let you get vaccinated for free at his castle in Transylvania

Vaccines

Would you voluntarily get Covid-19 for 140 thousand pesos? Oxford University is looking for you