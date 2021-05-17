Jaden Smith Opening a Restaurant Where Homeless People Can Eat for Free

May 17, 2021 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise



is continuing his fight against homelessness by opening a restaurant to help provide free meals to those in need.

The rapper/actor is expanding his I Love You food truck initiative into a full-blown restaurant to feed the homeless, Variety reports.

"It's for homeless people to get free food," Smith said. "But if you're not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food's worth so that you can pay for the person behind you."

The restaurant plan comes two years after The Karate Kid star launched his series of vegan aimed at providing free healthy sustainable meals to the homeless community in Los Angeles’s Skid Row area. His mobile I Love You Restaurant passed out brown paper bags that included bowls of carrots and kale to some of the 8,000 people estimated to live in the area, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Speaking on his food truck initiative on Instagram, the eldest of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s two kids explained how his I Love You restaurant “is a movement that is all about giving people what they deserve, healthy, vegan food for free.” He teased that more trucks were coming in the future. “Keep a look out,” he told his followers.

His famous father, Will Smith, shared that Jaden’s food truck idea was how his son chose to celebrate his 21st birthday. “Now THAT is the way to Celebrate your Bday!! I love U, Diggy,” the Bad Boys star wrote.

"Our mission is to spread love to communities experiencing food and/or housing insecurity by offering water along with fresh, high-quality, and delicious sustainable meal options," his company website states.

There’s no word on when The Get Down star’s new restaurant will open or where it will be located. But when considering Smith’s latest initiatives, it’s clear he’ll keep his word.