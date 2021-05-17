Bill Gates Resigned From Microsoft Board During Investigation of Alleged Affair with Employee, Reports

May 17, 2021 2 min read

A former engineer is alleging that she had a "sexual relationship over years with Mr. Gates," according to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

One Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company received a letter about the matter in 2019, which said Gates “sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” CNN reports.

Microsoft’s Board then hired an outside law firm to conduct a "thorough" investigation, says the spokesperson.

However, Gates resigned before the investigation ended.

Gates' spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that the billionaire's departure from the company wasn’t because of the relationship.

"There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably. Bill's decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier," the source said.

This weekend’s WSJ story follows an earlier report by The New York Times which said that Gates "pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation" on a “few” occasions. The New York Times cited "people with direct knowledge with overtures" but didn’t provide any names.

Last week the billionaire couple announced their pending divorce on social media.

Melinda's divorce petition filed in King County, Washington, reportedly says the marriage is "irretrievably broken."