11 Books to Help Build Your Social Media Brand

May 21, 2021 5 min read

Social media is where your marketing power meets the public. If your business is not social-friendly, you could be missing out on new opportunities to reach more customers and build your brand. By making social an important part of your marketing strategy, you can reach new customers and create a consistent voice for your company. To help you do that, we’ve curated a list of that will help you create a savvy social strategy — and we’re offering them at 60% off the retail price for a limited time when you use code SOCIAL2021 at checkout in our Entrepreneur Press store. Check out these great titles:

Ultimate Guide to by Eric Butow, Mike Allton, Jenn Herman, Stephanie Liu and Amanda Robinson. The 360 Marketing Squad takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses, from strategy to tactics, from organic to paid, from B2B to B2C, encompassing all of the current networks. Learn how to understand today's social networks from big ones like Facebook and YouTube to emerging platforms, craft your business's social media strategy using today's formats, and leverage images, video and chatbots in your social media outreach.

No BS Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing, second edition by Dan S. Kennedy and Kim Walsh Phillips. How do you reach customers on social media without wasting time? Millionaire-maker Kennedy and Walsh Phillips show you how to convert every like and share.

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business by Kim Walsh Phillips. Are you ready to tap into Instagram's booming network of 600 million viable customers? From cross-platform branding and marketing advice to practical blueprints for funneling followers, this guide unlocks the secrets successful entrepreneurs use to drive sales directly from Instagram.

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business by Jason R. Rich. With more than 1.3 billion users, YouTube is one of the most popular ways to reach your customers. This is the video-marketing blueprint you need to leverage YouTube's tools to help spotlight your business.

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising by Perry Marshall, Bob Regnerus and Thomas Meloche with Mark Ingles. Facebook makes it easy for businesses like yours to share photos, videos and posts to reach, engage and sell to more than 1 billion active users. Advertising expert Perry Marshall is joined by co-authors Bob Regnerus and Thomas Meloche as he walks you through Facebook Advertising and its nuances to help you pinpoint your ideal audience and gain a ten-fold return on your investment.

The Social Wave: Why Your Business is Wiping Out on Social Media and How to Fix It by Starr Hall. Social media strategist Starr Hall gives you the big-picture look beyond status updates, daily tweets and weekly posts. Hall empowers you to break out of your social media comfort zone and start making waves with industry-specific strategies including top five tips for 25 different industries, how to steer clear of social moves that could sink you and what to do when your social media isn't working (or when you have a social media wipeout).

Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business by Karen Leland. With 4,000% growth in just six months, 17 million-plus users and a record for more referral traffic than YouTube and LinkedIn combined, Pinterest delivers an unbelievable opportunity for business owners and marketers like you — if you know how to effectively use it. Marketing expert Karen Leland shows you best practices for pins that promote, including image optimization, consistent branding, social media integration and high-value content.

Ultimate Guide to Twitter for Business by Ted Prodromou. Whom should you follow? How many people should you follow? How often should you tweet? Longtime internet guru Ted Prodromou shows you how to build your brand on one of the biggest social media ecosystems. Set to prove that 140 characters or less and a hashtag can dramatically grow your brand and your business, Prodromou takes you step by step into the Twitterverse and shows you how to tweet your way to the top of your industry.

Tweet Naked: A Bare-All Social Media Strategy for Boosting Your Brand and Your Business by Scott Levy. Presenting a fresh perspective on a common challenge, author Scott Levy delivers a new answer to every business owner's social media question: How can I make social media work for me? Levy's solution takes a cue from another explosive media phenomenon: reality TV. Levy invites you to create the same magnetism that pulls reality TV viewers in by using the same tools, i.e. transparency, authenticity and a human element.

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars by Mitch Meyerson. Online marketing expert Mitch Meyerson presents you with an unmatched advantage into the world of social media: the priceless secrets, strategies, tactics and insights of more than 20 social media elite. Handpicked to cover almost every aspect of social media marketing, Meyerson and this distinguished team of experts open their playbooks and teach you how to create effective social media campaigns to cut through the clutter, reach out to millions and grow your business.

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business by Ted Prodromou. You know it’s smart to connect with more than 500 million business professionals on LinkedIn, but you may not know how to do it without wasting tons of time and money. LinkedIn expert and trainer Ted Prodromou delivers a step-by-step guide to using the platform to grow your business, find profitable clients and customers and hire the perfect employees. With a decade-plus of experience helping businesses and entrepreneurs grow using SEO, pay-per-click management and their LinkedIn presence, Prodromou shares the most effective ways to keep you and your business in front of decision-makers and build strong referral networks.

The sale is going on now at the Entrepreneur Press store. Use code SOCIAL2021 to save 60%!