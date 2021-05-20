These Are the Top Ten Women in Hedge Funds in 2020

May 20, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



The hedge fund industry is for the most part male-dominated, but like other industries, the number of women in the hedge fund world is also growing. Moreover, data suggests that a hedge fund firm with women in the top management performs better than others. For instance, an analysis of the S&P Composite 1500 found that companies with women at the top are worth $40 million more on average than others, as per the hedge fund journal. Against such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the top ten women in hedge funds in 2020.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top Ten Women In Hedge Funds In 2020

We have referred to The Hedge Fund Journal to come up with the list of top ten women in hedge funds in 2020. The list is in no particular order, rather lists the top females in the hedge fund world. Following are the top ten women in hedge funds in 2020:

Maureen D’Alleva

Maureen is the Managing Director at Angelo, Gordon & Co. She is also part of the firm’s Executive Committee and Partnership Advisory Board. Maureen has been with the firm for over 18 years now. Prior to this, she was the Vice President at Morgan Stanley Capital International, where she worked for about 15 years. Maureen holds a B.A. degree from Baruch College.

Louisa Church

Louisa is the Executive Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations (Europe and the Middle East) at Sculptor Capital. Prior to this, she worked for more than nine years at BlueMountain Capital Management as CEO Europe, Partner and Co-CEO Europe, Partner. She also worked at Ferox Capital Management for more than four years. Louisa holds a Master of Arts in History of Art from Edinburgh University.

Kathy Choi

Kathy is a Portfolio Manager at Beach Point Capital Management. At Beach Point, she focuses on opportunistic credit mandates. Prior to Beach Point, she was the Managing Director at Post Advisory Group. Kathy has also worked at DDJ Capital Management and Salomon Brothers. She got her MBA from Harvard University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Wharton School.

Natalia Chefer

Natalia is the Managing Director at The D. E. Shaw Group. She joined D. E. Shaw in 2001 and initially worked in the corporate credit division before moving to Discretionary Macro in 2009. Natalia is also part of the Federal Reserve Bank New York’s Foreign Exchange Committee. She has an MS in Public Financial Policy from the London School of Economics.

Arancha Cano Miro

Arancha has been a Portfolio Manager at Wellington Management for the past two years. Prior to this, she worked at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. as a portfolio manager, and before this, she worked for over seven years at Moore Capital Management. Arancha has worked for more than 12 years at UBS in various positions, including Portfolio Manager (MD), Managing Director and Sales Specialist on Iberian equity. She holds a BA in European Business Administration from Universidad Pontifica Comillas.

Mary Ann Betsch

Mary is the Managing Director of Finance Control at Citadel. She joined Citadel in 2018. Before joining Citadel, she was a partner in PWC’s Financial Service practice. Mary is a certified Public Accountant in New York State and holds a BS in accounting from Fordham University.

Samantha Bower

Bower is the Head of Business Development, Macro Investment Business at M&G Investments. She had been with M&G Investments for over 13 years now. Prior to joining M&G Investments, she worked at ABN AMRO Asset Management in various roles. Samantha started her finance career in 1995 in Fixed Income Sales at PaineWebber. She has a Bachelor of Arts, with honors, in International Business and Modern Languages from London South Bank University.

Janet Joyce Arzt

Janet is the CEO at Mudrick Capital Management, where she oversees non-investment functions, including operations, accounting and more. After she joined the company in 2014, the firms’ asset under management (AUM) has grown from $900 million to over $2 billion. She sits on the company’s management committee and reports to founder Jason Mudrick. Janet has also worked for four years as vice president (Client Advisory) at York Capital Management.

Sarah Alfandari

Sarah is the CEO of Dalton Investments, where she joined in June 2020. Prior to this, she was the Managing Partner with Longchamp Asset Management, a French asset management that she co-founded in 2013. Sarah started her career as a sales analyst within Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking’s Equity Derivatives division, and then worked at Morgan Stanley. She has a master’s degree in Business Administration from ESCP Business School.

Kathryn Alexander

Kathryn is the head of data initiatives and relationships at Global Quantitative Strategies at Citadel LLC. She joined Citadel in 2016 and worked at Quant Strategy Development. Prior to this, she was the global head of sales at WeConvene. For six years (from 2008 to 2014), she worked with Two Sigma Investments’ Alpha Capture business as its vice president. Kathryn did her graduation from Columbia University.