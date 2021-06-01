It's a Great Time to Refinance Your Mortgage

June 1, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

This content is a paid advertisement from Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS # 1681276, “Credible.” If you click on the links below, Credible will compensate the publisher of this content. The owner of this website and publisher of this content do not endorse or promote the services of Credible or any other provider of mortgage brokerage services.

Mortgage rates dropped to record lows at the end of 2020 despite home demand vastly outstripping supply in the U.S. Some economists speculate we may be in a bubble, others disagree. What seems certain, however, is that those low, low mortgage rates will not stay that low as the economy enters recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. As the economy gains momentum, it's expected that rates will slowly climb back up throughout 2021.

For homeowners with a mortgage, that means right now is a great time to refinance. Refinancing your mortgage can be an effective way to manage your monthly bills and stay on track towards your financial goals. Taking that refinancing step, however, can be more complicated than you want. With so many lenders, it's tough to know who to trust and which rates are the best for your specific situation.

That's why Credible was made.

Credible is a one-stop-shop for all of your refinancing questions and needs. This innovative platform takes the confusion out of the often overwhelming loan shopping process. With a simple, easy-to-navigate system, you can compare prequalified rates from a handful of lenders in just minutes. All you have to do is enter a few details about your current mortgage situation and Credible will perform a soft credit pull (without impacting your credit score) to deliver you a list of prequalified rates. From there, you'll have access to digestible breakdowns of each prequalified loan option's approximate costs so you can find the best lender for you. If and when you choose to apply for one of these options, you will get that hard credit pull that will impact your credit score.

Credible's helpful interface also lets you seamlessly upload documents, making the application process extremely smooth and simple. All of the data you provide is protected by 256-bit encryption and Credible does not share any information with lenders unless you choose to apply for a loan.

Credible has earned an impressive 4.7/5-star rating from Trustpilot on more than 4,000 reviews.

Refinance in minutes and get a lower monthly rate and the extra liquidity you need to meet all your financial goals. Get started with Credible today and prequalify in as little as three minutes.

Paid content from Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS No. 1681276, 320 Blackwell Street, Durham, NC 27701, 4500 Mercantile Plaza, Suite 300, Office 377, Ft. Worth, TX 76137, not available in all stateswww.nmlsconsumeraccess.org,www.credible.com/a/state-licenses