Millennials least want to go back to their offices

May 25, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As vaccination progresses and epidemiological traffic lights change from yellow to green, the return to the routine that we had before March 2020 seems closer. However, it is true that these months of pandemic have profoundly changed us and at the same time transformed the way we have been doing things for decades and that perhaps they were no longer as efficient.

Young employees will look for schemes that allow them to maintain their health, professional growth and personal development and it is precisely the millennial generation (people who were born between 1980 and 1994) who are least willing to return to the offices to work full time , this is according to the results of the study What Workers Want from ManpowerGroup.

According to the report, the Centennial Generation or GenZ, young people who are integrating into the world of work, present a more optimistic spirit in collaborating in offices or large work spaces to generate contacts that allow them to learn and advance in their professional career.

“Millennials look for the home office and flexible schemes because they will have a career marathon throughout their lives due to the retirement schemes that are presented to them, before this they prefer to generate a balance between personal and work life that provides them professional growth and human development in the long term ”, highlighted Martha Barroso, director of People & Culture for ManpowerGroup Latin America.

Both generations of young workers to accept a job evaluate whether it is a formal job, that is, with a contract and legal benefits or higher, along with the growth and job flexibility that it offers them, as well as the proximity of the workplace to their address.

It should be remembered that millennials and centennials were the generations most affected at work by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Mexico alone, approximately 7 out of 10 young people between the ages of 18 and 29 reported difficulties entering the formal labor market, due to lack of experience and skills.

For their part, Generation X and Baby Boomers are more motivated to return to the offices since the physical separation between work and home helps to establish limits between their activities, to collaborate from person to person and to have a better concentration in their goals, the study explains.

Would you like to go back to the office full time?