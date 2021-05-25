Home Office

Millennials least want to go back to their offices

Young employees will seek schemes that allow them to maintain their health, professional growth and personal development.
Next Article
Millennials least want to go back to their offices
Image credit: Depositohotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As vaccination progresses and epidemiological traffic lights change from yellow to green, the return to the routine that we had before March 2020 seems closer. However, it is true that these months of pandemic have profoundly changed us and at the same time transformed the way we have been doing things for decades and that perhaps they were no longer as efficient.

Young employees will look for schemes that allow them to maintain their health, professional growth and personal development and it is precisely the millennial generation (people who were born between 1980 and 1994) who are least willing to return to the offices to work full time , this is according to the results of the study What Workers Want from ManpowerGroup.

According to the report, the Centennial Generation or GenZ, young people who are integrating into the world of work, present a more optimistic spirit in collaborating in offices or large work spaces to generate contacts that allow them to learn and advance in their professional career.

“Millennials look for the home office and flexible schemes because they will have a career marathon throughout their lives due to the retirement schemes that are presented to them, before this they prefer to generate a balance between personal and work life that provides them professional growth and human development in the long term ”, highlighted Martha Barroso, director of People & Culture for ManpowerGroup Latin America.

Millennials look for the home office and flexible schemes because they will have a career marathon throughout their lives because of the retirement schemes that are presented to them / Image: Depositphotos.com

Both generations of young workers to accept a job evaluate whether it is a formal job, that is, with a contract and legal benefits or higher, along with the growth and job flexibility that it offers them, as well as the proximity of the workplace to their address.

It should be remembered that millennials and centennials were the generations most affected at work by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Mexico alone, approximately 7 out of 10 young people between the ages of 18 and 29 reported difficulties entering the formal labor market, due to lack of experience and skills.

For their part, Generation X and Baby Boomers are more motivated to return to the offices since the physical separation between work and home helps to establish limits between their activities, to collaborate from person to person and to have a better concentration in their goals, the study explains.

Would you like to go back to the office full time?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Home Office

WeWork CEO Says Less Engaged Employees Are Comfortable With the Home Office

Home Office

What to do when we cannot disconnect from work in the pandemic

Home Office

How to Manage a Team That Works From Home