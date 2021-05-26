Amazon

It's official: Amazon buys MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion

MGM Studios' catalog of 4,000 movies and 17,000 series is an offer Amazon couldn't refuse.
Image credit: Vía Cine Premiere

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
A few days ago the rumor of the possible purchase of MGM Studios by Amazon began . It was even said that Apple was also interested in acquiring the studio behind franchises like James Bond and Rocky . Today is official: Jeff Bezos' company will own the film giant, reports the Deadline medium.

This purchase indicates that Amazon would be acquiring a catalog of more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 television series , in order to give greater weight to the catalog of originals that are in Prime Video . Some of the franchises that will now also be under the arm of Amazon will be the Pink Panther, Rocky, Creed, The Handmaid's Tale and James Bond .

What will happen to No Time to Die ?

Some analysts believed that MGM Studios had a value of 5 to 6 billion dollars and that a streaming service like Amazon (or in its case Apple) would be an obstacle to the sale of MGM, taking into account that they have the franchise of James bond This thanks to the fact that the Eon Productions company is owned by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have been behind the total control of the James Bond franchise, and who will surely fight for their future films to be released on the big screen and not in streaming.

The next James Bond movie (and Daniel Craig's last) is so far distributed by Universal Pictures. Everything indicates that it will be like this to avoid further delays and logistics problems, and throw away all the work done so far. However, other pending MGM productions are Ridley Scott's House of Gucci , Soggy Bottom , the new Paul Thomas Anderson film and Project Hail Mary with Ryan Gosling.

