One McDonald's Location Has Gotten so Desperate For Staff That It's Offering a Free iPhone to New Workers

Would you like fries with that? How about a free iPhone?

In an attempt to recruit and maintain new workers in a post-pandemic landscape, one McDonald’s location is hoping to attract potential employees with quite the technologically sound offer.

In a viral tweet that has now garnered over 226,000 likes, user @brogawd_ posted a photo of a headscratching sign outside of an Illinois McDonald’s.

“Now hiring, free iPhone,” the sign says. “After 6 months employment and meet employment criteria.”

Business Insider confirmed that the sign belonged to a restaurant located in in Altamont, Illinois.

People on the internet, however, were less than thrilled about the offer.

“I was a manager at McDonald’s,” one user wrote. “They had a thing where if you passed the secret shopper, the manager on the floor would get $100. I passed but since I had put in my two weeks, they said I didn't qualify for some dumb reason. They will absolutely switch up the qualifications on you”

“They could just offer livable wage instead of this theatrics,” another said.

The McDonald’s (MCD) location hasn’t commented on the sign or the promotion.

The new incentive comes at a time of turbulence between McDonald’s and its employees.

This month, employees across 15 major cities in the U.S. staged a strike at select McDonald’s locations to fight for raising the minimum wage to $15, after learning that the titan made $5 billion in profit last year.

The company announced that it would begin to raise pay on an average of 10% for workers over the rest of the year, estimating that the average wage for company-owned restaurant employees would reach $15 per hour by 2024.

However, this does not include employees who work in franchisee-owned restaurants, which account for a whopping 95% of all McDonald’s locations.

Many fast-food restaurants, like Wendy’s and IHOP, have been doubling down on digital models and promotions that encourage customers to order online or through an app, decentralizing the typical model of 1-1 customer to employee interaction.

McDonald’s said it is looking to hire 10,000 new employees across its company-owned restaurants the next three months.

