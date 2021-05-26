News and Trends

One McDonald's Location Has Gotten so Desperate For Staff That It's Offering a Free iPhone to New Workers

The new incentive comes at a time of turbulence between McDonald's and its employees.
Next Article
One McDonald's Location Has Gotten so Desperate For Staff That It's Offering a Free iPhone to New Workers
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

Would you like fries with that? How about a free iPhone?

In an attempt to recruit and maintain new workers in a post-pandemic landscape, one McDonald’s location is hoping to attract potential employees with quite the technologically sound offer.

In a viral tweet that has now garnered over 226,000 likes, user @brogawd_ posted a photo of a headscratching sign outside of an Illinois McDonald’s.

“Now hiring, free iPhone,” the sign says. “After 6 months employment and meet employment criteria.”

Related: McDonald's Apologizes for Understaffing: 'Nobody Wants to Work Anymore'

Business Insider confirmed that the sign belonged to a restaurant located in in Altamont, Illinois.

People on the internet, however, were less than thrilled about the offer.

“I was a manager at McDonald’s,” one user wrote. “They had a thing where if you passed the secret shopper, the manager on the floor would get $100. I passed but since I had put in my two weeks, they said I didn't qualify for some dumb reason. They will absolutely switch up the qualifications on you”

“They could just offer livable wage instead of this theatrics,” another said.

Related: What People Don't Realize About the McDonald's Strikes

The McDonald’s (MCD) location hasn’t commented on the sign or the promotion.

The new incentive comes at a time of turbulence between McDonald’s and its employees.

This month, employees across 15 major cities in the U.S. staged a strike at select McDonald’s locations to fight for raising the minimum wage to $15, after learning that the fast food titan made $5 billion in profit last year.

The company announced that it would begin to raise pay on an average of 10% for workers over the rest of the year, estimating that the average wage for company-owned restaurant employees would reach $15 per hour by 2024.

However, this does not include employees who work in franchisee-owned restaurants, which account for a whopping 95% of all McDonald’s locations.

Many fast-food restaurants, like Wendy’s and IHOP, have been doubling down on digital models and promotions that encourage customers to order online or through an app, decentralizing the typical model of 1-1 customer to employee interaction.

McDonald’s said it is looking to hire 10,000 new employees across its company-owned restaurants the next three months.

Related: McDonald's will raise the salaries of its staff, but only in the US and not all

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Mark Cuban Invests in Polygon, Says He's Optimistic on Cryptocurrencies, Per Reports

News and Trends

Kim Kardashian Slammed With Labor Violation Lawsuit by Former Employees

News and Trends

Memorial Day Sales Look More Normal, In Most Ways