Jewelry

Keep Your Jewelry and Watches Clean and Sanitized with This Simple Tool

The kathy ireland GemSpa ensures your jewelry always looks its finest.
Next Article
Keep Your Jewelry and Watches Clean and Sanitized with This Simple Tool
Image credit: Jonathan Francisca/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

First impressions are everything in entrepreneurship, especially now that in-person meetings are happening once again. You may have spent the last year in sweatpants, but now that your professional and social engagements are picking up again, it's time to re-invest in your appearance. If you're a frequent jewelry wearer, that means ensuring your jewelry isn't covered in smudges, scuff marks, and blemishes. The kathy ireland GemSpa has you covered so you'll have your jewelry sparkling just like new.

The world's only jewelry cleaner capable of sanitizing your jewelry right at home, the kathy ireland GemSpa not only ensures your jewelry is free of germs and bacteria, but it will also make it look brand new without having to go to the jewelry store. The GemSpa guarantees jewelry store cleaning results in a unique way: it harnesses the power of your dishwasher.

In just one dishwasher cycle, the GemSpa removes 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses on your jewelry while giving it a beautiful shine, the company says. The GemSpa is made with surgical-grade stainless steel, encased in heat-resistant high-grade polymer, and no mechanical parts so it's completely safe in the dishwasher, as is your jewelry. It even works in as little as three minutes.

With this deal, you'll also get a one-month supply of Hydrogel which helps to achieve the GemSpa's maximum cleaning potential.

One happy reviewer writes, "I love, love, love this gemspa, so easy to use, the results are fabulous, I will recommend this to anyone who asks about my sparkly jewelry."

Clean and sanitize your jewelry, and make sure they really sparkle–in just minutes. Normally $69, you can get the kathy ireland GemSpa for 21 percent off at just $54.99 today.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jewelry

Tiffany Cuts Jobs as Sales Lose Sparkle

Selling Online

This Teen Paid for College by Selling on Etsy. Here Are 5 Ways She Did It.

Women Entrepreneurs

5 Words to Try On for Women's History Month