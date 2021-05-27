Why become an exceptional, high-impact entrepreneur?

May 27, 2021 4 min read

The boom in entrepreneurial activity in recent years has given rise to countless names for entrepreneurs and their companies: startups, scaleups, unicorns, zebras, traditional, high-tech, social impact and high-impact companies, among others. .

This terminology is related to the development of the companies, profile and the valuation that each one of them receives. However, there are several initiatives that have not received as high valuations as the now famous unicorn companies (1,000 million dollars), but that are making a difference in their community and in the returns they generate to their investors, which makes its founders into exceptional entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs play a fundamental role in economies by creating new jobs, generating economic growth and spreading the development of new innovations. It is a fact that when local entrepreneurial communities are productive, the cities and regions in which they are established are more likely to prosper.

What are high-impact entrepreneurs and why are they so relevant? Endeavor , a non-profit organization that supports these types of entrepreneurs around the world, explains that they are those who have three characteristics: they have the biggest ideas of innovation and they have the capacity to carry them out; those who scale their businesses by creating significantly more wealth and high-quality jobs; and those who reinvest their knowledge, credibility and financial gains in the next generation of entrepreneurs and, therefore, multiply their area of influence.

It is the last point that is most decisive and what makes a successful entrepreneur, regardless of the size of the company he runs. Why? Because it encourages its own employees to grow, to find new opportunities and even to create new companies. In the past year, many have become heroes as they have found new ways to respond to adversity and meet market demands.



Fortunately, in Mexico there are no few examples. With nine years of presence in the country, Endeavor has supported 249 high-impact entrepreneurs, which now add up to 168 companies and generate nearly 27,000 jobs.

This year two Mexican startups have been recognized as unicorn companies: Kavak and Bitso , surely in the coming months we will see more Mexican initiatives with this name.

The important thing is that you do not start a company with the objective of being the next unicorn, but that you seek to solve a need in the market with a different proposal, that you dare to do things differently from what is established and even try technology that does not know to make your project scalable, you will see that by becoming an agent of change, many more opportunities will present themselves to you.

