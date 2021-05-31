Entrepreneurs

This event seeks to reactivate the economy of small entrepreneurs in Mexico

On June 12 and 13, the first Xochicalli Bazaar will be held, which seeks to promote and reactivate the economy of small businesses that were born during the pandemic.
Next Article
This event seeks to reactivate the economy of small entrepreneurs in Mexico
Image credit: Cortesía de Bazar Xochicalli

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The pandemic has hit the economy of most of the country's companies; However, one of the most affected sectors has been micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), of which more than a million closed during 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( Inegi) .

This situation forced thousands of people to seek in the small business a way out to boost their personal and family financial situation. In this context, on June 12 and 13 the first Xochicalli Bazaar will be held, which seeks to promote and reactivate the economy of small companies that were born during the pandemic.

“With this type of event, we seek to reactivate the economy, since there are many entrepreneurs who started their business during the pandemic. They look for spaces to publicize their products, therefore the importance of the public attending these types of bazaars, since in addition to finding hundreds of products from Mexican companies, they will have a good time ", says Eréndira Bañuelos, founder and director of Boutique Erelli , organizing company of the bazaar.

The event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, will take place in Doméstica (Nuevo León 80, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City), will be free, open to the public and will have the participation of 62 Mexican exhibitors who will offer a great diversity of products such as shoes, handicrafts, natural cosmetics, mezcals, jewelry, articles for pets and for the home, food (including vegan), among others.

In addition, there will be activities such as product demonstrations, spaces where small entrepreneurs can perform lives for their social networks, raffles for each purchase made, as well as a catwalk.

According to the organizer, the bazaar is pet friendly, so people can attend with their pet; In addition, the place will have all the sanitary measures required by the authorities for this type of event.

How can companies join?

Entrepreneurs who want to be part of the bazaar have until today May 31 to do so. The only requirements are that they be Mexican and that they do not sell pirated products. For more information about the Xochicalli Bazaar you can enter their social networks @xochicallibazar on Instagram and Facebook.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

What Greek Mythology, Bill Gates and Blockbuster Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Turning Unknowns into Opportunities

Entrepreneurs

Why is Elon Musk So Successful? It All Comes Down to These 5 Key Personality Traits

Entrepreneurs

3 Ways You Can Prevent Your Reputation From Holding You Back