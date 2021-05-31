This event seeks to reactivate the economy of small entrepreneurs in Mexico

May 31, 2021 3 min read

The pandemic has hit the economy of most of the country's companies; However, one of the most affected sectors has been micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), of which more than a million closed during 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( Inegi) .

This situation forced thousands of people to seek in the small business a way out to boost their personal and family financial situation. In this context, on June 12 and 13 the first Xochicalli Bazaar will be held, which seeks to promote and reactivate the economy of small companies that were born during the pandemic.

“With this type of event, we seek to reactivate the economy, since there are many entrepreneurs who started their business during the pandemic. They look for spaces to publicize their products, therefore the importance of the public attending these types of bazaars, since in addition to finding hundreds of products from Mexican companies, they will have a good time ", says Eréndira Bañuelos, founder and director of Boutique Erelli , organizing company of the bazaar.

The event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, will take place in Doméstica (Nuevo León 80, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City), will be free, open to the public and will have the participation of 62 Mexican exhibitors who will offer a great diversity of products such as shoes, handicrafts, natural cosmetics, mezcals, jewelry, articles for pets and for the home, food (including vegan), among others.

In addition, there will be activities such as product demonstrations, spaces where small entrepreneurs can perform lives for their social networks, raffles for each purchase made, as well as a catwalk.

According to the organizer, the bazaar is pet friendly, so people can attend with their pet; In addition, the place will have all the sanitary measures required by the authorities for this type of event.

How can companies join?

Entrepreneurs who want to be part of the bazaar have until today May 31 to do so. The only requirements are that they be Mexican and that they do not sell pirated products. For more information about the Xochicalli Bazaar you can enter their social networks @xochicallibazar on Instagram and Facebook.