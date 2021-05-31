What is Wi-Fi 6E, the 6GHz band that Mexico wants to declare as 'free spectrum' to have faster and less saturated internet

May 31, 2021 3 min read

We are just assimilating the arrival of 5G internet and now the new WiFi 6E is coming for Mexico. It is a new generation of 6 GHz band , which can be used by any compatible device, since the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) wants to declare it as 'free spectrum' . This would help provide a faster and less saturated internet service.

Also known as 6GHz WiFi , it consists of having a gigantic block of frequencies available with a wide variety of channels that will serve in places where there is a high density of signals. Currently, Wi-Fi operates at about 400 MHz, with the release of the 6GHz band, the available spectrum would quadruple .

In terms of speed , technically the maximum level would remain the same as with Wi-Fi in the 5Ghz band (9.6 Gbps) , but this is impossible to achieve in practice. The advantage of the Wi-Fi 6E is that it has more lanes for transmission and could be closer to the maximum speed level.

Qualcomm estimates that the WiFi 6E could reach 3.6 Gbps of speed , an improvement to what we have today with saturated channels. Even users who do not use the new standard will benefit, since conventional channels would be freer. The only point against this technology would be its limitations in terms of penetration and reach.

It is a matter of time for this transition to occur, but manufacturers are already working on making devices such as smartphones , tablets , laptops and other gadgets that connect to the wireless internet compatible with WiFi 6E.

Several countries are already releasing the 6 GHz band, including the United States, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras , Colombia , Guatemala and most of Europe . Other countries such as the United Kingdom and Argentina are doing it with some restrictions, while Saudi Arabia , Canada and now Mexico are in the process of consulting to take the step.

The IFT consultation to declare the 6GHz band as free spectrum will be open until June 24, 2021 . Any citizen or company can participate by simply downloading the form on the official site , where you can express your opinion and comments on the matter.

