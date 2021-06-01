Cancer

IPN researchers discover an anticancer bacteria in pulque

The bacterium Lactobacillus brevis LBH1073 is endemic to Nanacamilpa, a region of the state of Tlaxcala.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in association with the Institut National de Recherche pour l'agriculture, l'alimentation et l'environnement (INRAE) of France obtained the patent for discovering a lactic acid bacteria anticancer properties that comes from pulque .

According to a statement from the IPN , scientists María Elena Sánchez Pardo, from the National School of Biological Sciences (ENCB), Edgar Torres Maravilla, a graduate of the ENCB, Luis Bermúdez Humarán, a graduate of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and Director of Research at the INRAE, as well as Langella Philipe, from INRAE, found Lactobacillus brevis, a microbe   It prevents colon cancer cell proliferation by up to 40 percent .

Image: IPN via Twitter

The bacterium Lactobacillus brevis LBH1073 is endemic to Nanacamilpa, region of the state of Tlaxcala. Of 20 strains that were isolated from the lyophilized xastle (pulque sediment) this was the one that proved the best activity to effectively and specifically block the proliferation of the tumor cell lines HT29, HTC116 and Caco2.

" Lactobacillus brevis has an effect similar to that of the drug 5-fluorouracil, without causing any adverse effect on healthy cells," Dr. Sánchez Pardo told IPN. "Having obtained the patent motivates us to continue with this line of research on traditional Mexican fermented beverages, in which it is possible to find lactic acid bacteria with probiotic properties that help to take care of the health of the population," he concluded.

