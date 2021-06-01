Bitcoin

Why the falling price of bitcoin is good news for Robert Kiyosaki

Investor famous for being the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author tweeted his stance on crypto this weekend.
Next Article
Why the falling price of bitcoin is good news for Robert Kiyosaki
Image credit: Arturo Luna / Entrepreneur en Español

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Sunday, May 30, investor Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that he was pleased with the price drop that bitcoin has experienced. But what was the reason?

"Bitcoin is collapsing. This is great news. When the price hits $ 27,000, I can start shopping again. Much will depend on the global macro environment. Remember that the problem is not gold, silver or bitcoin. The problem is the incompetent in government, the Fed and Wall Street. Remember that gold cost 300 dollars in 2000 ”, says the Kiyosaki message in English.

According to cryptocurrency tracking site CoinGecko, the price of bitcoin is trading at $ 36,990. May 2021 has been the worst month for the cryptocurrency since September 2011 as it has depreciated 37 percent, according to Investing.com .

The author of the bestseller "Rich dad, poor dad" had already recommended buying more gold, silver and bitcoins on his Twitter account weeks ago.

Kiyosaki did not explain the relationship that could exist between the price of bitcoin, the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department, but Kiyosaki is one of his most habitual critics.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency Can Still Come Roaring Back. Here's How.

Bitcoin

A tweet from Elon Musk crashed Bitcoin and this new tweet lifted it in minutes, can we now talk about the 'Musk Effect'?

Bitcoin

Elon Musk's Tesla will stop accepting Bitcoins due to its impact on the environment