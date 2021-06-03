Fast Track Your New Back-to-Work Smile with Byte

June 3, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everyone wants perfect , and while perfection is always out of reach, Byte can take you most of the way there in as little as three to four months. Unlike braces and even some other clear aligners, Byte is the shortcut to straighter teeth you’ve been looking for.

It all starts with an impression kit. Marked down from $95 all the way to $25, Byte’s impressions can be taken at home without the need to set foot in a dentist office. After you take a mold of your own teeth, simply send it in for scans and an orthodontist will review your case to evaluate whether Byte is right for you. You’ll then receive a 3D model virtually demonstrating your treatment plan, and finally, Byte sends out your customer aligners, along with step-by-step instructions you’ll want to carefully follow for a smooth treatment.

At $1,895 — or $1,795 at its limited-time promotional rate, Byte’s pricing falls directly in line with its competitors. With its flexible financing plans, that can be brought down to $83 a month. However, the company also offers a Byte At-Night aligner system option that costs $99 a month or $2,295 once. Whereas the original Byte plan requires you spend 22 hours a day wearing its aligners, Byte At-Night gives you the choice to wear them only while you’re sleeping. The only differences are that it costs more and takes longer to complete.

Either way, Byte is a great value, especially if you’re in a rush to improve your before returning to the office. The company’s exclusive HyberByte technology gives it a noticeable advantage over rival services, and its Byte for Life Guarantee ensures your teeth don’t come out of alignment over time once you’ve finished the process. In terms of convenience, price, and quality of service, Byte can’t be beat.

At 75 percent off, the cost of a Byte impression kit is half that of Smile Direct Club, its closest competitor. Using the promo code 02BYTELINK100, you can also save $100 on aligners. Shipping is free, and the return shipping box for your impression is included. Dental correction has never been easier or more affordable than Byte.