Maximize Your Investments by Learning Quantitative Trading

June 7, 2021

The world of is changing rapidly. Sure, innovations like cryptocurrency and SPACs may get all the headlines but behind the scenes, the traditional stock market is under an entirely new lens. Professional traders today use quantitative methods and computer science to predict the market and maximize return on investment. From major financial managers to day traders, everybody is looking for an edge in the market. Find yours with QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle.

This seven-course introduction to quantitative trading is led by QuantInsti®, a pioneer institute in providing educational and technological courses and tools for Quants, Traders, and Developers. Its course creators boast more than 40 years of experience in financial markets and are well-versed in modern trading methods.

Here, you'll learn about algorithmic trading, a stock market approach where computers are programmed to take certain actions in response to varying market data. You'll learn why algorithmic trading is preferred over traditional trading strategies and build a foundation that will help you understand different paradigms and modeling ideas. You'll learn how to set up an algorithmic trading platform and get down to the nitty gritty of using Python to trade.

You'll learn how to use Python for options trading, forex trading, and trading on the traditional stock market. Armed with machine learning and programming techniques, you'll know how to predict the market, develop strategies, and execute them to automate trading at the right time to maximize ROI. There's even a course dedicated to helping you ace a Quant interview should you decide you want to pursue financial tech full-time in the future.

