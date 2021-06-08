Finance

Coronavirus stimulus check for renters: Who is eligible and how to apply

One major issue that many Americans faced during the coronavirus pandemic was paying their house rent. To address this, Congress came up with the federal eviction moratorium, but it is scheduled to expire later this month. This will be concerning to those who don’t yet have a job or a regular income. If you are […]
Next Article
Coronavirus stimulus check for renters: Who is eligible and how to apply
Image credit: Sammy-Williams / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

One major issue that many Americans faced during the coronavirus pandemic was paying their house rent. To address this, Congress came up with the federal eviction moratorium, but it is scheduled to expire later this month. This will be concerning to those who don’t yet have a job or a regular income. If you are among those, then there is no need to panic as you may be eligible for a renters coronavirus stimulus check.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Coronavirus stimulus check for renters

Home prices surged during the pandemic, and this came as a relief for some homeowners. However, there was no such relief for renters, except for the government aid. Along with the stimulus checks, renters also benefitted from the nationwide ban on evictions.

However, the federal eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30, leaving millions of renters vulnerable to eviction. About 14% of renters are behind on their rent payment, claims a study from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. A separate study from The University of California says that 6 million renters owe almost $20 million in rent payment.

With no clear signs of a fourth stimulus check yet, it means that once the federal eviction moratorium expires, many renters will face the risk of eviction, especially those who are yet unemployed. If you are a renter and are worried about what to do next, there is some positive news for you.

You may qualify for some stimulus cash that could assist you in paying rent. This stimulus cash is part of the emergency rental aid that Congress approved in the last two stimulus packages. Congress approved $25 billion for rent relief in the coronavirus stimulus package passed in December, and $21.6 billion in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved in March.

Who is eligible and how to apply?

So, about $42 billion is available for distribution to those who are struggling to pay rent and utilities because of the pandemic. This money can also be used to pay past due rent, late fees, relocation expenses and rental fees. The U.S. Treasury is overseeing the distribution of these funds.

Unlike the stimulus checks, those who need this money will have to apply for it. To qualify for this assistance, at least one member of the household must be eligible for unemployment benefits. Or, you need to prove your inability to pay rent because of the pandemic. Those who can demonstrate the risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability may also qualify for the money. Also, your household income should be equal to or less than 80% of the area median income.

If you meet the eligibility requirements, then you need to contact your local or state housing authority or government agency, to apply for the assistance. You can visit the National Low Income Housing Coalition website to find the appropriate local housing body you need to apply to.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Top Decentralized Cloud Computing Services For 2021

Finance

Why You Should Get An Annuity: A Short Explanation

Finance

Chico's Surges on Earnings Report, Facing Activists