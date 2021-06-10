Leverage Data to Grow Your Business With This $20 Advanced Microsoft Excel Training

June 10, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft changed the business world when it released , the spreadsheet and numbers-crunching software that streamlines organization and . Over the years, Excel has only gotten better and, today, more than 750 million people use it worldwide. However, of those 750 million, you can bet that more than half don't have an idea of just how powerful Excel is. But if you're running a business, it pays to be as proficient in Excel as possible. Become an expert with help from The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle.

This six-course bundle consists of nearly 30 hours of advanced Excel training. You might have Excel on your resume, but after these courses, you'll truly be able to say you know Excel.

Here, you'll learn all of the formulas and functions you need to understand to be a true business analyst. You'll learn how to merge data from different sources using VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, INDEX MATCH, and XLOOKUP; apply logic to your analysis using IF, IFS, IFERROR, SUMIF, and COUNTIF; split data using text functions, and much more. You'll also learn how to use formulas to filter and sort datasets, create multi-dependent dynamic drop-down lists, and much more.

Beyond formulas and functions, you'll also delve into PivotTables. You'll learn some of the advanced features of PivotTables including advanced sorting, slicers, timelines, calculated fields, PivotCharts, and conditional formatting. From there, you'll get a crash course in Power Query and understanding how to perform calculations on your data model using DAX before ultimately displaying it using PivotCharts.

What are you waiting for? Become an Excel expert and see how it can help you scale your business. Right now, The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.