ASEM announces program to accelerate the entry of Mexican companies to the US market

June 9, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM), the Association of Latin American Entrepreneurs in the United States (ASELA USA), Base Miami and Mana Tech, announced the “ Market Entry Bootcamp ” initiative, the first program designed to support 12 Latin American entrepreneurs so that they can open a market in the United States.

This month-long program will kick off on July 9 and will provide the 12 chosen companies with the essential knowledge needed to expand into the United States, as well as first-hand experiences with Latino entrepreneurs who have already founded and scaled companies.

Applications for the Market Entry Bootcamp must be submitted by June 25. ASELA USA, Base Miami and Mana Tech will select the 12 companies that will participate in the program. For more information on how to register for the Market Entry Bootcamp, visit the official website .

“Entrepreneurs in Mexico think big. We like to build bridges, not walls, and we have business models that can have a perfect fit in one of the largest markets in the world and our country's main commercial partner. We invite you to participate in this bootcamp that will inspire you to expand the borders of your companies and may mark the beginning of your global expansion ”, commented Juana Ramírez, president of ASEM.

The bootcamp consists of four three-hour group sessions, as well as one-on-one mentoring with experts who have managed to expand their business in the United States. Participating companies will receive mentoring on how the business ecosystem works in Miami, how to validate their offers in an agile way, and advice to avoid the most common mistakes made when entering the US market.

The program will have the participation of exponents such as:

Camilo Padron, President of ASELA USA

Melissa Medina, CEO Emerge Americas

Albert Maloof Berdellans III, VP Marketing & Communications at Mana Common

Diana Londoño, VP International Economic Development of the Beacon Council

Germán Pugliese, cofounder & CMO of Technisys

Manny Crespo, Partner, Greenspoon Marder LLP

Alfredo de la Hoz, Partner, AAA + Wealth Management

To generate knowledge about the Market Entry Bootcamp, ASELA USA, Base Miami and Mana Tech will have a free webinar open to all public on June 18 with the theme "How to validate the United States market."