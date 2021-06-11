Learn How to Optimize Google Analytics, Sheets, and More for Your Business to Succeed

June 11, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Here's a jaw-dropping stat for your day: More than one billion people use Google's products every single day. Between Search, Chrome, Drive, Ads, and myriad other tools for a variety of purposes, Google's suite is one of today's most popular for good reason. It's especially useful for businesses, allowing people to collaborate seamlessly–remotely or in-person. If you're looking to get your team aligned, onboarding them all to Google can be a great way to do it. In The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to get the most out of Google's tools, whether you're using them personally or professionally.

This 11-course bundle includes training from top-rated instructors like Joshua George (4.8/5-star instructor rating), Laurence Svekis (4.3/5 rating), and Alex Genadinik (4.4/5 rating). The bundle takes an extremely broad approach to Google, starting with the absolute basics so that you can brush up on more common programs before advancing to more technical ones. There's an introduction to G Suite to help you improve your productivity while working with Google Docs. You'll learn how to use Google Sheets and Slides more impactfully than ever before, and get up to speed with Google Chat and Google Meet.

From there, you'll start to get into some of the more advanced topics. There's a course dedicated to optimize your business's Google listing, as well as an introduction to Google Ads and Google Trends to increase your business's reach and attract more customers. You'll also learn Google Analytics to understand how your web pages are performing and start working with Google Data Studio. There's even a course on Script should you ever want to build an app for your business.

Get more out of what Google has to offer. Right now, The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle is just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.