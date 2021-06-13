Summer

Beat the Dry Summer Air With This Home Office Humidifier, on Sale Today

Stella is easy to clean and works for up to six hours on a single charge.
Beat the Dry Summer Air With This Home Office Humidifier, on Sale Today
Image credit: Missed Global

2 min read
You've probably noticed you work better in certain environments. But have you ever really stopped to think about why? Well, science shows that a positive, comfortable workspace really does increase productivity. Considering productivity is your number one asset, it makes sense to invest as much as possible in creating the best work environment you can. When you're working from home, that means getting into a comfortable temperature with breathable air. The Missed Global Stella Humidifier can help with that.

Stella is a stylish, easy-to-clean wireless humidifier that can quickly make your immediate workspace more habitable. Most humidifiers force you to choose between power and portability, but Stella gives you the best of both worlds. With dual misting ports (that you can use together or separately), it offers intermittent or continuous misting that covers up to 150 square feet. That's perfect for those hot summer days when you just can't seem to cool off, or those dry winter evenings when it feels like you could cut the air with a knife.

Stella operates extremely quietly — under 36 decibels — so you'll hardly ever know it's there, except when you're using it to charge your phone or other USB devices since it has an incorporated power bank. (Talk about convenience.) Stella works for up to six hours wirelessly and up to 12 hours when plugged in, and requires only 30 seconds to clean and maintain. It's about making your life easier and more comfortable, after all.

Invest in a more productive workspace with tools that will help you get into the zone and stay in the zone. Normally $74, the Missed Global Stella Humidifier is on sale for 15 percent off at just $62.99 for a limited time.

