News and Trends

Potatoes for McDonald's Fries are Reportedly Grown on Bill Gates' Farmland in Fields So Vast That You Can See Them From Space

Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the US.
Next Article
Potatoes for McDonald's Fries are Reportedly Grown on Bill Gates' Farmland in Fields So Vast That You Can See Them From Space
Image credit: Paul Richards/AFP/Getty Images via BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Editorial Intern
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the US — and according to a new report from NBC, potatoes that make McDonald's fries grow in his fields.

Citing data by The Land Report and its own research, NBC said that potatoes for McDonald's fries are grown in fields in Washington state that are so vast that you can see them from space.

Gates owns 269,000 acres of farmland across 18 states, according to updated numbers from NBC, making him America's biggest owner of private farmland.

Related: Bill Gates Transfers $2.4 Billion Worth of Stock to Melinda Amid Divorce

Spokespeople for McDonald's and Gates did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. 

The Land Report previously said Gates' US farmland is held both directly and through his investment group, Cascade, which was recently mentioned in a New York Times investigation that reported accusations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Related: 3 Leadership Lessons From Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

His land ownership has come under close scrutiny after he and his wife, Melinda French Gates, announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Gates is the fourth-richest person in the world, worth $144 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates

French Gates is expected to become one of the world's richest women after their divorce. TMZ was first to report that the couple would be splitting their property by a "separation contract" outside of court, as they do not have a prenuptial agreement in place. 

Related: Bill Gates' Affairs Were an Open Secret, and Someone in Melinda's Inner Circle Hired a Private Investigator Before She Filed For Divorce, Report Says

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Subway Implements Brutal New Contracts for Franchisees

News and Trends

Kanye and Kim Kardashian's Daughter, North West, Makes It on the List of Richest Kids in America

News and Trends

Redefining the Modern Man: How Designer Todd Snyder Built an Empire Through Collaboration