Looking for Pet Insurance? Lemonade Has Plans Starting as Low as $10 a Month for Dogs and Cats.

Get hassle-free pet insurance in seconds from Lemonade.
Image credit: Lemonade

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In 2019, pet owners spent an average of $29.3 billion on veterinary care and products. That's a huge jump from the prior year and it's expected to rise when the numbers come in from 2020 due to a big increase in pet adoptions during the pandemic. 

There's no doubt that people love their pets and there's no doubt that they want the best for them when it comes to medical care. 

However, medical care can get expensive so to offset some of those costs, many pet owners turn to dedicating a savings account for their pet or purchasing pet insurance

Most pet parents would prefer pet insurance that is easy to understand without high premiums and hassle-free but does such a thing exist? 

We think so — and it's called Lemonade

Lemonade, known in the past for its no-nonsense approach for homeowners and renters insurance, entered the pet insurance space last year and you can get coverage for your dog or cat for as low as $10 a month

If you're already an existing member of Lemonade you can get a 10 percent discount and it takes less than a minute to sign up

If looking at pet insurance makes your head spin, don't fret. Lemonade's pet policies are simple to understand and they're built by a team of pet experts. 

You can choose as little or as much coverage you want with their accident and illness coverage that not only covers diagnostic testing such as X-rays and blood tests to outpatient procedures, surgery, prescription medications and certain injections but also allergies, cancer treatment. 

There is also a Preventative and Wellness option that includes yearly checkups, vaccines, lab work such as heartworm tests and if you want to go above and beyond for coverage for your pet, there's an Extended Accident and Illness package. This will give you reimbursement for things that you might not be prepared for such as physical therapy, acupuncture, and hydrotherapy, that can help your pet through a recovery process such as a torn cruciate ligament. 

If filing claims for your pet makes you nervous, again Lemonade has that covered and will make it as easy as possible with their AI-driven technology.  Lemonade’s hassle-free digital interface makes it easy to get your pet covered in a matter of seconds, and you’ll be able to file claims and have them approved, sometimes before you even leave the vet's office! 

They've even been given a 4.9/5 star rating on the App Store and Google Play by happy pet insurance clients. 

If you've been searching for pet insurance for your dog or cat but haven't committed yet, it only takes a few seconds to get a quote from Lemonade and it will be well worth your time when you see the numbers!

