Editorial seeks to patent 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' clothing patterns, but only manages to protect 3

Shueisha, owner of the animated series "Demon Slayer," was approved only by three of the six clothing patterns they were seeking to register.
Image credit: Plataforma de información sobre patentes japonesas J-PlatPat
Los patrones que Shueisha sí pudo registrar. De izquierda a derecha la ropa de Yoshiyuki Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho y Kyōjurō Rengoku.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Kimetsu no Yaiba , a Japanese animated series that belongs to the Shueisha publishing house, has proven to be one of the most popular anime so far in 2021, as it is one of the best-selling so far. Some of the brand's articles are in high demand , others not so much, but they are still being produced in the same way.

For this same reason, there are many creators of unofficial products of the series, which is why, according to Anime News Network , the publisher has sought to register six patterns inspired by the patterns of its characters' clothes with the Japan Patent Office for that individuals and companies do not profit from these Demon Slayer designs (as the series is known in the West).

The office responded last month, having received the designs last year, but only approved three patterns . These correspond to the number of Pillars in the series: Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho and Rengoku Kyojuro . This is because they only consider these three distinctive enough to be used in any product.

According to Yahoo News Japan , the three patterns that were denied were those of the characters Tanjirō Kamado, Nezuko Kamado and Zenitsu Agatsum to because there presedentes historical use. In the same way, they are considered very simple; the first character is a checkered design, the second character is a hemp leaf style, and the third character is only triangles.

Shueisha still has 40 days to appeal in writing.

Animation: via GIPHY

The Kimetsu no Yaiba series can be viewed on the streaming platforms C runchyroll, Funimation and Netflix.

