The ten biggest companies in automotive retailing, services industry

June 15, 2021

This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Automotive retailing and services is a massive industry. Primarily, this industry involves two types of players: those that sell replacement automotive parts and accessories, and those that sell new and used vehicles through dealerships or over the internet. Both types of players are affected by macro economic trends, but the impact of macro factors is less severe on automotive parts retailers. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies in the automotive retailing, services space.

Ten Biggest Companies In Automotive Retailing, Services Industry

To rank the ten biggest companies in the automotive retailing, services industry, we have used the revenue figures. Following are the ten biggest companies in the automotive retailing, services industry:

Rush Enterprises ($5,809 million)

Founded in 1965, it is a one-stop solution for the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks. It is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX. Rush Enterprises has over 6,000 employees, and its CEO is W. M. Rush. The shares of the company are up more than 66% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 10%.

Asbury Automotive Group ($7,210 million)

Founded in 1995, the company offers several automotive services, including wheel alignment, oil change, car brakes, battery and more. It is headquartered in Duluth, GA. Asbury Automotive has over 7,000 employees, and its CEO is David W. Hult. The shares of the company are up more than 115% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 17%.

Avis Budget Group ($9,172 million)

Founded in 1946, it is a vehicle sharing and rental service that operates through two segments – Americas and International segments. It is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ. Avis Budget has over 17,000 employees, and its CEO is Joseph A. Ferraro. The shares of the company are up more than 220% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 140%.

Hertz Global Holdings ($9,779 million)

Founded in 1918, it offers car rental services that operate through three segments – International Rental Car, U.S. Rental Car, and All Other Operation. It is headquartered in Estero, FL. Hertz Global has about 24,000 employees, and its CEO is Paul E. Stone. The shares of the company are up more than 290% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 500%.

Sonic Automotive ($10,454 million)

Founded in 1977, this company deals in the sales of new and used cars, vehicle maintenance, paint and repair services, sale of replacement parts, and more. It is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. Sonic Automotive has more than 8,000 employees, and its CEO is David Bruton Smith. The shares of the company are up more than 46% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 18%.

Group 1 Automotive ($12,043 million)

Founded in 1995, this automotive retailer is the third-largest dealership group in the U.S. The company also operates in the U.K. and Brazil. It is headquartered in Houston, TX. Group 1 Automotive has more than 12,000 employees, and its CEO is Earl J. Hesterberg. The shares of the company are up more than 118% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 15%.

Lithia Motors ($12,672 million)

Founded in 1946, this company operates automotive franchises, as well as deals in new and used vehicles. It is headquartered in Medford, OR. Lithia Motors has more than 14,000 employees, and its CEO is Bryan B. DeBoer. The shares of the company are up more than 140% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 13%.

CarMax ($19,146 million)

Founded in 1993, this company retails used vehicles and operates through two segments – CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). It is headquartered in Richmond, VA. CarMax has more than 27,000 employees, and its CEO is William D. Nash. The shares of the company are up more than 22% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 25%.

AutoNation ($21,335 million)

Founded in 1991, this company provides new and pre-owned vehicles and associated services in the U.S. It operates in these segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. It is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. AutoNation has more than 21,000 employees, and its CEO is Michael J. Jackson. The shares of the company are up more than 130% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 33%.

Penske Automotive Group ($23,179 million)

Founded in 1992, this company deals in the distribution of commercial vehicles, power systems, diesel engines, gas engines, and related parts & services. It is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Penske Automotive has more than 23,000 employees, and its CEO is Roger S. Penske. The shares of the company are up more than 90% in the last one year, and year-to-date (YTD), they are up over 30%.