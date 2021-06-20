Office Supplies

Save Money on Office Supplies with a Deal from Sam's Club You Won't Find on Amazon

Get deals on all the essentials your business needs.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the world slowly goes back to the office, you may have overlooked just what that would do to your bottom line. When you're suddenly paying for office space again, supplying it with business essentials, and stocking a kitchen for employees, your business expenses take a steep hike. You owe it to yourself and your business to find ways to save money, and this Sam's Club membership is a deal you won't find on Amazon.

For a limited time, you can get one year of Sam's Club membership (plus a free rotisserie chicken and cupcakes) for just $19.99. 

Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club that offers high-quality products at an exceptional value that you won't find from traditional retail outlets. Whether you need to stock up on printer paper, upgrade your electronics, restock your office with pens and other office supplies, or keep the kitchen stocked every week, Sam's Club has you covered with the best prices available.

When you sign up through this offer, you'll get the Sam's Club membership (a $45 value) and, when you make your first in-club purchase, you'll also receive a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken and an 8-count Gourmet Cupcakes. You'll also receive a complimentary household card for more savings on already low-priced items that you can use for your business. With Sam's Club, the savings keep on accumulating the more you spend, making it uniquely suited for supplying businesses of all types.

Make your recurring office expenses significantly less taxing on your bottom line. A Sam's Club Membership will ensure you save on the everyday supplies you need to keep your business and employees running smoothly. Normally $57, you can score this deal for just $19.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

