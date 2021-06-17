Coronavirus

WHO reports on Lambda: the new variant of COVID-19 that is affecting South America

The variant originated in Peru in August 2020 and is now found in 29 countries.
Next Article
WHO reports on Lambda: the new variant of COVID-19 that is affecting South America
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Like living things, viruses evolve to survive, making them more difficult to eradicate. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that there is a new "variant of interest" of COVID-19 which has been called 'Lambda'. The variants are divided into two categories: of interest and of concern. The difference between the two is that those of concern can cause epidemiological problems and the others do not yet have that capacity.

The Lambda variant originated in Peru and according to the WHO it is related to 81% of the cases detected since April in the country. It was first detected in August 2020 and according to GIS AID , today it has been found in 29 countries and occurs mainly in South America. The countries where it has a significant presence are Peru, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador.

The organization also said that after monitoring this variant, they saw that there is possible an increase in transmissibility and resistance to neutralizing antibodies . The Brazilian and British variant is circulating at rates similar to gamma and alpha.

Chile has not managed to lower its contagion cases and hospitals are still at maximum capacity and Peru became the nation with the highest mortality rate in the world at the end of May. The situation is worrying because the coronavirus has caused a lot of damage to South America and they have not managed to recover.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Side Hustle Books

Book Sale - Save 60%!


Through 6/20/21, save on our collection of recommended side hustle and Start Your Own books, including:

  • Start Your Own eBay Business
  • Start Your Own Business
  • Start Your Own Etsy Business
  • And more

Use code SIDEHUSTLE2021 to claim your savings!

Save 60% Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Hong Kong will raffle off an apartment, gold and even a Tesla in exchange for its population being vaccinated

Coronavirus

Now there are exclusive seats for vaccinated people in publicly accessible places in the United States

Coronavirus

Scientists warn 'synaptic tsunami' in COVID-19 patients