Thousands of people ask that Jeff Bezos not return to Earth when he goes to space

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Jeff Bezos recently announced that he will embark on a trip to space on July 20 with his brother Mark and two other companions. It will be the first manned trip for his New Shepard rocket from his company Blue Origin, which is estimated to last approximately 10 minutes and passengers will experience zero gravity for a brief moment.

Following this news, according to The Independent , a petition emerged on Change.org for Bezos not to return to Earth. The petition reads, “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor disguised as an online store owner. Yet he is an evil lord obsessed with ruling the world. "The petition also accuses him of working with the Epsteins, the Knights Templar, and the Free Masons to achieve their global domination.

José Ortíz, who started the petition as a joke, only expected to reach 10,000 signatures, which have already been exceeded. Now 12,500 people have become supporters of the "cause" demanding that he not be allowed to return to earth.

"This may be our last chance before they enable 5G microchips and take over the planet," reads the end of the curious petition.