5 entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing the fintech industry in Mexico

June 18, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fintech companies, those that use technology to offer financial services in a safe, efficient, comfortable and agile way, are growing in Mexico and Latin America.

The industry was already in significant growth, the pandemic accelerated this process. The sector has become popular with consumers, companies and business owners as a way to bring financial inclusion options closer to a population that has been typically unreachable by traditional banking services. According to Unreasonable Mexico , the fintech market in Mexico grew at a rate of 50 to 60%, creating more than 60,000 jobs.

“Unreasonable Mexican entrepreneurs know that inclusion is key to reducing poverty and boosting prosperity and, with the support of Unreasonable Mexico , they are making a difference in our country, while fighting PPUs ( Pin *** s Problems Urgentes ) de México ”, says Raúl de Anda, CEO and co-founder of Unreasonable México.

We tell you about five startups that, with innovation, are revolutionizing the fintech industry: