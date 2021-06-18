News and Trends

Louisiana Becomes First Non-Republican State to Cut Off Pandemic Aid

Democratic governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill that will end the supplemental pandemic benefits, but raise the state's regular unemployment benefits.
Next Article
Louisiana Becomes First Non-Republican State to Cut Off Pandemic Aid
Image credit: Paras Griffin | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Amid the pandemic, thousands of companies orchestrated mass layoffs and job terminations, leaving many with no main source of income other than aid.

Deemed a temporary but beneficial solution, the government rolled out of federal pandemic unemployment benefits in March 2020 that offered jobless Americans an additional $300 per week.

The benefits are slated to expire in September 2021, but some state governors have signed legislature to end benefits in their respective states early as the pandemic begins to wane down and businesses begin to fully reopen.

The latest state to make this decision is Louisiana, which will be the first state with a Democratic governor to do so.

On Wednesday, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill that will end the supplemental pandemic benefits on July 31st while simultaneously agreeing to raise the state’s regular unemployment benefits by $28 beginning in 2022.

"What we know is that when kids go back to school, parents have more of an opportunity to go back to work without having to worry about child care,” Edwards said last week.

Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri ended the additional benefits in their state on June 12, with Alabama, Alaska, Indiana, Idaho, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming set to end theirs this week.

Edwards had also noted that he was originally thinking about cutting off the pandemic-related aid in August when state schools would be back in session.

"Enabling businesses to compete with other businesses for talent rather than an enhanced unemployment program will help fill record-breaking openings and get Louisianans back to work," Adam Knapp, CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said in a statement.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that nearly 2.7 million Americans have been employed for a full year, per the April jobs report. The same report found that over 4.2 million people were unemployed for over six months.

Louisiana currently has a 7.3% unemployment rate.

Related: 4 Work Models that Will Define the Post-Pandemic World

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Victoria's Secret abandons its scantily dressed Angels, saying they're no longer 'culturally relevant.' Activists and entrepreneurs will be the new faces of the brand, it says.

News and Trends

More Companies Have Designated Juneteenth a Paid Holiday (Updated)

News and Trends

Woman Goes Viral After Epic Super-Sized Brawl With McDonald's Employees