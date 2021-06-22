Vaccines

How do I register to get vaccinated if I am 30 years old or older?

You can now register to receive your immunization against COVID-19.

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On the night of this Monday, June 21, the vaccination registry was enabled for people between 30 and 39 years old through the page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/ .

We checked if the page was already in use and, indeed, you can already get your folio to get immunized if you belong to this part of the millennial generation.



  • Have your CURP handy. If you don't know it, you can check it on this page of the Government of Mexico.
  • Go to https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/ .
  • Enter your CURP.
  • Fill out the form where they will ask you for contact information and if you have underlying risk conditions such as hypertension or diabetes.
  • Verify that your data is correct.
  • Click on the button "I want to get vaccinated"
  • The system will throw in a registration page and then it will make a call to indicate the day and date of your vaccination against COVID-19.

For people over 18 years old at the border

In the same way, the registration was also started for any person over 18 years of age who resides in a border municipality in the north of the country.

It should be remembered that the register is permanently open for pregnant women over 18 years of age who are more than nine weeks pregnant.







