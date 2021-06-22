News and Trends

Elon Musk's SpaceX Could Offer Global Starlink Satellite Internet Coverage by September, Its President Says

Gwynne Shotwell said SpaceX had launched 1,800 Starlink satellites, enough for global coverage.
Next Article
Elon Musk's SpaceX Could Offer Global Starlink Satellite Internet Coverage by September, Its President Says
Image credit: NurPhoto | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

SpaceX will be able to beam down Starlink satellite internet to the whole world by about September, the company's president, Gwynne Shotwell, said Tuesday.

"We've successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites, and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit we will have continuous global coverage, so that should be like September timeframe," Shotwell said in a video conference with Macquarie Group, reported by Reuters.

Related: Elon Musk Confirms Ocean Launchpad

SpaceX's end goal is to launch about 42,000 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit by mid-2027.

SpaceX needs regulatory approval before operating in a given country, she said.

Starlink operates its beta in 11 countries, Shotwell said, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe.

Related: Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Putting a 'Literal Dogecoin on the Literal Moon'

Global coverage of Starlink's service could allow more and more rural and underserved communities to get fast broadband.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in May that more than 500,000 people had placed an order for Starlink or put down a $99 deposit. Starlink currently costs $99 for a monthly subscription and a further $499 for the kit, which includes a tripod, WiFi router, and terminal to connect to the satellites.

Once the service is rolled out worldwide, users could expect internet speeds of up to 209.17 megabits per second, the fastest speed recorded by a beta-test subscriber.

In April, the Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX's request to fly Starlink satellites at a lower orbit, meaning the company can lower its satellites to 550 kilometers from 1,100 kilometers.

Related: Elon Musk Issues Dire Warning About Planned Mission to Mars

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Spielberg Inks Shocking Movie Deal With Netflix: 'We Cannot Wait to Get to Work'

News and Trends

Free Chicken Nuggets at Wendy's in June

News and Trends

An Amazon Worker Says She's Homeless Because She Can't Afford NYC Rent With the $19 She's Paid Per Hour: Report