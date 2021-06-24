News and Trends

Over 150 Houston Hospital Workers Fired or Resigned Due to Non-Vaccination Status

The case is believed to be the first of its kind in the country.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One hundred fifty-three workers at Houston Methodist hospital system have lost their jobs because they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Yahoo News

On June 12th, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes dismissed an employee lawsuit claiming the vaccines are dangerous, experimental and similar to the medical experiments performed on Nazi concentration camp victims during World War II. The judge called the comparison “reprehensible” and says the workers can find other jobs if they’re opposed to the vaccine requirement.

The hospital system mandated that employees be vaccinated by June 7. The next day, 178 workers were given a two-week suspension without pay for failing to meet the requirement.

Related: How do I register to get vaccinated if I am 30 years old or older?

On Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson says 153 workers resigned or were terminated.  

Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse who has worked for over six years at the medical-surgical in-patient unit, was part of that group. She says she’s not confident about the vaccine’s safety and told her boss she was “absolutely not” getting immunized. 

Related: Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective, Study Shows

“We all knew we were getting fired today," Bridges said. "We knew unless we took that shot to come back, we were getting fired today. There was no ifs, ands or buts.”

The workers have already appealed the judge’s dismissal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee