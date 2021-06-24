Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Permission to Offer Internet in Mexico

June 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk will now be able to sell his satellite internet in Mexican territory, through his company Starlink Satellite Systems México, S. de RL de CV. The company of the founder of Tesla obtained the permits to offer its services in the country.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) granted Starlink authorization to send and receive satellite signals to and from foreign satellites with coverage in Mexico, according to information published in El Economista .

The company requested authorization on April 2 and after an analysis carried out by the IFT on May 24, it granted permission to the satellite internet firm on May 28. Likewise, the Institute gave the company a maximum of 180 calendar days to have its services ready, that is, Mexicans will be able to count on this maximum product on October 28.

This approval will allow Starlink national coverage in the Mexican territory and will have a validity of 10 years, extendable if the company complies with the requirements established by the IFT.

According to Reuters, Elon Musk's satellite internet company could offer global coverage starting in September. The president of the company, Gwynne Shotwell, indicated that SpaceX could transmit the service from space.