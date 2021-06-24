Starlink

Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Permission to Offer Internet in Mexico

The Federal Telecommunications Institute granted the satellite internet company authorization to operate in the country.
Next Article
Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Permission to Offer Internet in Mexico
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk will now be able to sell his satellite internet in Mexican territory, through his company Starlink Satellite Systems México, S. de RL de CV. The company of the founder of Tesla obtained the permits to offer its services in the country.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) granted Starlink authorization to send and receive satellite signals to and from foreign satellites with coverage in Mexico, according to information published in El Economista .

The company requested authorization on April 2 and after an analysis carried out by the IFT on May 24, it granted permission to the satellite internet firm on May 28. Likewise, the Institute gave the company a maximum of 180 calendar days to have its services ready, that is, Mexicans will be able to count on this maximum product on October 28.

This approval will allow Starlink national coverage in the Mexican territory and will have a validity of 10 years, extendable if the company complies with the requirements established by the IFT.

According to Reuters, Elon Musk's satellite internet company could offer global coverage starting in September. The president of the company, Gwynne Shotwell, indicated that SpaceX could transmit the service from space.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starlink

Elon Musk Could Offer Global Satellite Internet With Starlink in September

Starlink

Elon Musk's Starlink is Ready to Offer Satellite Internet for Commercial Flights

Starlink

Elon Musk Is Bringing Satellite Internet to Latin America