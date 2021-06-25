Discover how to change the time to send your messages on WhatsApp
WhatsApp has many easy-to-use tricks that few people know about. Here we explain how to change the time of your messages.
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
WhatsApp is one of the most successful messaging applications on both Android and IOS with two million users monthly . It has several functions that can be changed to customize the use of the application, but people do not know about them. To achieve the time change it is not necessary to download any other application and it can be done in any operating system.
These are the steps to follow:
- Enter the application on your cell phone
- Click on 'Settings', which is in the lower right corner
- Choose 'Accessibility'
- Click on 'Date and time'
- Disable the 'auto-define' feature
- Choose the time you want to make it look like you're sending the messages
- Clever!
Now other users will think that you are sending messages at the time you have chosen.