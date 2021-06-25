WhatsApp

Discover how to change the time to send your messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has many easy-to-use tricks that few people know about. Here we explain how to change the time of your messages.
Next Article
Discover how to change the time to send your messages on WhatsApp
Image credit: Depositphotos

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp is one of the most successful messaging applications on both Android and IOS with two million users monthly . It has several functions that can be changed to customize the use of the application, but people do not know about them. To achieve the time change it is not necessary to download any other application and it can be done in any operating system.

Image: Whatsapp

These are the steps to follow:

  1. Enter the application on your cell phone
  2. Click on 'Settings', which is in the lower right corner
  3. Choose 'Accessibility'
  4. Click on 'Date and time'
  5. Disable the 'auto-define' feature
  6. Choose the time you want to make it look like you're sending the messages
  7. Clever!

Now other users will think that you are sending messages at the time you have chosen.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Upcoming Features Include Multiple-Device Use, With More Additions on the Way

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

WhatsApp

Do you want to increase your sales? Join the 'WhatsApp Fridays' for free