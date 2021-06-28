How much will Elon Musk's internet cost you in Mexico?

June 28, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



Starlink, the satellite internet provider of billionaire Elon Musk , obtained permission from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) to provide service in Mexico .

According to what was reported by the media, the concession to Starlink for satellite fixed internet will be for 10 years, which can be extended in equal terms, in accordance with the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law .

Without a doubt, it is news that arouses a lot of interest in Mexico, as it represents an additional option to hire fast and reliable internet services, in addition to the services of Infinitum, Carlos Slim, or Izzi, Emilio Azcárraga.

When will you begin to provide service?

According to a report by El Economista, the first to report on the IFT authorization to Starlink , the company has a period of 180 calendar days from May 28 , when it issued the authorization, to have its services ready.

In other words, at the end of November, Starlink, a subsidiary of Space X , should be ready to provide satellite internet services.

How much will it cost?

As it has little that the Mexican telecommunications regulator granted Starlink permission, there is still no official announcement of the company's arrival in Mexico and, therefore, no information on the prices of its service.

However, we can get an idea of how much it will cost based on what it costs in other latitudes. For example, in the United States, Starlink's internet service costs $ 99 per month ($ 1,961 pesos at the current exchange rate). What do you get in return? During the beta version, users can expect to see data speeds ranging from 50 Mb to 150 Mb. He also warns that in this beta version, there may be brief periods of no connectivity which improves the coverage of its satellites around the world.

If you want a much faster speed, you will have to buy an antenna from Starlink for a cost of 500 dollars (almost 10,000 pesos) to enjoy a navigation of one Gigabyte per second.

Starlink says its service is ideal for rural areas or areas with little connectivity. "Without the limits of traditional terrestrial infrastructure, Starlink can offer high-speed broadband Internet to locations where access has not been reliable or fully available."