News and Trends

Elon Musk's Mom Tweeted a Baby Photo of the Tesla CEO to Mark His 50th Birthday

She shared it on Twitter, writing: "You have brought me great joy."
Next Article
Elon Musk's Mom Tweeted a Baby Photo of the Tesla CEO to Mark His 50th Birthday
Image credit: Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Elon Musk's mom tweeted a baby picture of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for his 50th birthday.

Maye Musk shared the picture on Monday, writing: "Happy birthday ⁦@elonmusk.⁩"

"Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love."

As Insider previously reported, Maye Musk is a professional dietitian and model.

Related: 61 Books Elon Musk Thinks You Should Read

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee