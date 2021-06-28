Elon Musk's Mom Tweeted a Baby Photo of the Tesla CEO to Mark His 50th Birthday
She shared it on Twitter, writing: "You have brought me great joy."
1 min readThis story originally appeared on Business Insider
Elon Musk's mom tweeted a baby picture of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for his 50th birthday.
Maye Musk shared the picture on Monday, writing: "Happy birthday @elonmusk."
"Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love."
Happy birthday @elonmusk Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love #HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending pic.twitter.com/xro3QwQD1z— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2021
As Insider previously reported, Maye Musk is a professional dietitian and model.