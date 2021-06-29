News and Trends

Tesla's China "Recall" Can Be Fixed With Software Update

There is a potential system malfunction in certain vehicles that can be fixed with a software update.
Tesla's China "Recall" Can Be Fixed With Software Update
Image credit: Roschetzky Photography | Shutterstock

Tesla made headlines this week after news was reported of a major recall in nearly all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China.

However, it appears that the vehicles have not been fully recalled and that the issues found can be fixed via Tesla’s OTA (over the air) technology.

The issue at hand was that drivers who accidentally activate the car’s cruise-control function may not even be aware that it’s turned on, thus presenting a potential safety issue.

Tesla’s innovative OTA technology will allow the update for the glitch to be enacted in the affected vehicles without any of the Model 3 or Model Y cars needing to be taken in to shops to be fixed.

The “recall” is not a full recall of a defective vehicle; it’s a potential system malfunction that can be fixed with a software update.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.

"Tesla didn't have a recall in China," Twitter user Johanna Crider said. "It had an OTA update. There's a difference."

Maye Musk responded that Tesla's "OTA is too difficult for media to understand," ending her Tweet with a defeated "Sigh."

