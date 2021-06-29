Etsy is expanding and is looking for employees in Mexico City

June 29, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The trading company Etsy announced that it will recruit dozens of employees in Mexico City over the next year, mainly in positions within the product and engineering areas.

Rachana Kumar, Etsy vice president of engineering and CEO of Etsy Mexico , commented in a statement that "with its vibrant and growing technological development, Mexico City is an ideal place for Etsy to build new roots and expand its workforce to the level global. We are proud to welcome new talent from the Mexico City tech community to the Etsy family. "

There are over 90 million items for sale on the Etsy Marketplace, several of which are handmade or personalized. These items are made to order by more than 4 million vendors. Most of them are women and small entrepreneurs , which makes Etsy one of the platforms with the greatest access to female entrepreneurship in the world.

The technology company that operates online businesses connecting millions of buyers and sellers and creatives around the world enables anyone to turn a creative passion into an economic opportunity by being able to list their first item for as little as 20 cents on the dollar.

Image: Courtesy Etsy

Etsy developers solve some of the most interesting and complex challenges within e-commerce by creating the best user experience. For example, the challenge of delivering better search and discovery capabilities from millions of unstructured listings requires developing and using some of the most innovative AI and machine learning applications. Etsy develops and deploys your code quickly, using an innovative continuous deployment system. Developers mainly write their code in PHP and JavaScript, but they also use Java, Go, and Swift.

For now, employees hired in Mexico City will work remotely. Etsy is actively seeking physical office spaces to create a safe and collaborative work experience in the near future.