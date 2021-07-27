It Worked for Steve Jobs: Here's Why Spirituality is Critical for Entrepreneurial Success

July 27, 2021 5 min read

Steve Jobs, Apple co-founder and long-time CEO, is best known for being an inventor, innovator, and one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time — but he also had a strong and deep spiritual life.

After taking a break from corporate life in 1974 to backpack across India and search for spiritual enlightenment, Jobs adopted a life-long Buddhist practice and a strict vegetarian diet.

So, if spirituality played such a massive role in one of the most successful entrepreneur's life, why aren’t more business leaders touting the benefits of a daily spiritual practice openly and loudly?

It’s possible many hesitate to talk about the connection because they believe that spirituality and entrepreneurship are mutually exclusive.

To help connect the dots, here are five ways being super spiritual can help your business grow:

1. Set your intention

When you are crystal clear on the intention of your business, the universe will show off its infinite power to organize and line things up to support the achievement of your goals.

Deepak Chopra advises that we list our desires, then “release this list of desires and surrender it to the womb of creation, trusting that when things don’t seem to go my way, there is a reason and that the cosmic plan has designs for me much grander than even those I have conceived.”

Being spiritual brings to the forefront that true success comes from adding value to the lives of those we work with and the customers our business provides for, and as long as that is at the root of your intention for your business, there’s nothing that will stop success from flowing to you.

2. Mind your thoughts

When you “vibe high” and radiate gratitude towards your business, gifts of equal or greater value will flow to you. Think of your feelings and thoughts as boomerangs that build speed and energy on their path back your way. The massive bestseller, Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, explains this concept and how we can produce the “Law of Success” by carefully choosing our thoughts and what we give our attention. “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.”

3. Ask for signs

Chances are that if you’re on an entrepreneurial journey, there were “signs” (aka little nudges from the universe) pushing you to explore and make your ideas manifest. Now that you’ve started your business, it’s even more imperative to listen to the messages and nudges coming from your soul — let that be your GPS. Consult your soul and the universe by asking for unavoidable signs. For example, you could ask to see a penguin within the next 48 hours to reassure that you are on the right path. Pam Grout’s bestselling book, E-Squared, has nine do-it-yourself energy experiments that prove your thoughts create your reality.

4. Lead with your soul

Another key teaching in spirituality is that of self-awareness. Being an exceptional leader requires you to be fully present and aware of yourself — your motives, your goals, and your expectations.

Weekly mediation will help create a deep spiritual connection with yourself, which will increase your level of self-awareness and help you hone an inspirational leadership style. Spirituality supports being humble and constantly staying open to the countless learning opportunities that go with entrepreneurship.

5. Detach

It can feel incredibly scary for an entrepreneur to let go and hand over authority and responsibility to someone else, but it’s critical for growth. Letting go can be extremely difficult because you may fear losing control of your business or its trajectory. Some leaders believe that if they want the job done right, they must do it themselves, or at least be a highly involved part of the process. But, if you incrementally turn over portions of responsibility to competent team members, you’ll invite collaborative success that can be rewarded to the individual and the entire team, which will earn loyalty and performance.

On a spiritual level, when you let go — you surrender and trust that the universe is always working to serve your highest interest. If you can surround yourself with talented team members, you can lean back into the deep soulful knowing that everything will unfold as it’s divinely meant to.

Spiritual values have remained the same over centuries, and it’s time for entrepreneurs to use them to their advantage. They are expressions of love, devotion, service, compassion, and kindness, and by tapping into them you allow your business, and yourself, to reach their highest potential.

