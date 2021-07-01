News and Trends

He Earned More Than $1 Million Today for Doing Nothing. All Thanks to Bernie Madoff.

As will be the case every July 1 through 2035, ex-Met Bobby Bonilla will collect a cool mil today. He hasn't played pro ball in 20 years.
Next Article
He Earned More Than $1 Million Today for Doing Nothing. All Thanks to Bernie Madoff.
Image credit: Mitchell Layton | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Entrepreneur Kids: Launch Your Own Business

Submit your email to get a sneak peek of some of the fun, educational worksheets included in our NEW book for the little entrepreneur in your life.
Digital Content Director
2 min read

Wondering why everyone on your social media feed is buzzing about an ex-ball player named Bobby Bonilla who hasn't worn an MLB uniform since 2001? Or why it feels like deja vu? It's because: A. The Internet is absurd, and B. Ever since 2011, July 1 has been recognized by smart alecks across the cultural landscape (and plenty of awestruck business pundits) as #BobbyBonillaDay

That was the year his former employer, the New York Mets, began paying Bonilla $1,193,248.20 annually on the first of July, a sum they will continue doling out every July 1 through 2035, at which point Bonilla will be 72. Why, you ask? Because heading into the 2000 season, the Mets decided to buy out the remaining $5.9 million on their aging outfielder's contact. But rather than shell out the cash up front, team ownership accepted a deal proposed by Bonilla's agent to defer payments by a decade and disperse them over 24 years at a fixed annual interest rate of 8% (hence the funny math). 

Again — why, you ask? Because at that time, Mets ownership was infamously in thrall of late, disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, and thought they'd yield enough from short-term investments with his firm to more than compensate for future balloon payments to Bonilla. 

We all know how that worked out. And every July 1 is a continuing reminder of just how swimmingly it has all flowed for Bonilla since. But as any contemporary brand should, the Mets have tried to reclaim their fiduciary fiasco and turn it into viral gold by embracing #BobbyBonillaDay with humor — and synergy. A home run for all, indeed.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee