Cut Down on Business Expenses by Handling the Cleaning Yourself

Times are tough for businesses, even with government programs still available to small businesses in recovery. But rather than just recover, small businesses should be looking to bound ahead in a hot economy driven by consumer spending and business growth. That means finding ways to be more economical, like cutting out office expenses, hiring smarter, and using technology to streamline your businesses. But it also may mean taking more practical measures, like handling everyday chores around the office (or home office) yourself, like cleaning. With the Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher, you can clean your office space in no time for a fraction of the price.

Why spend hundreds every week when you can do the job yourself with the same tools used by the pros? The Elicto ES-530 goes above and beyond individual cleaning tools to give you one tool for all of your floor surfaces. The innovative design combines three different elements to make your floors spotless by mopping, polishing, and scrubbing all at the same time. It's completely wireless so you can easily work your way into hard-to-reach areas and clean the tighter, dirtier spots in your kitchen, bathrooms, or any other floor surfaces.

The Elicto ES-530 is powered by a 2,200mAh battery that gives you 30 minutes of run time on a single charge. With two high-speed mop heads, it breaks up even the toughest stains and dirt patches and scrubs the floors clean, leaving them spotless. There's also a dedicated button for solution- or water-spraying for more efficient cleaning—no more using a bucket or bending over and spraying solution yourself.

Cut back on expenses by handling the cleaning duties yourself. Normally $149.99, you can get the Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher for 20 percent off at $119.99 when you use code ELICTO20P at checkout.

