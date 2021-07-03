Save on These 8 Valuable Skills to Grow Your Career

July 3, 2021 4 min read

Many successful entrepreneurs agree that one of the best habits of success is becoming a lifelong learner. When you're committed to new things, you can better stay on top of trends and innovations, and serve your businesses in better, more productive ways. To help you get in the habit, we've pulled together some of the best online learning resources available today to learn a variety of . Plus, they're all on sale in honor of Independence Day.

1. The 2021 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle

Marketing has gotten more competitive and complex than ever in recent years. With so many channels and opportunities to market your products and services, it's important to be as cost-effective as possible. In this bundle, you'll cover Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, and many more vital digital marketing platforms.

Get The 2021 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,400) for a limited time.

2. The Mastering Presentation & Public Speaking Certification Bundle

It's almost inevitable that, as an entrepreneur, you'll have to present your ideas or speak to crowds. Overcome your fear of public speaking with this expert-led bundle that covers memorization tricks, presentation structuring tips, eloquence exercises, and more.

Get The Mastering Presentation & Public Speaking Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $594) for a limited time.

3. The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle

Every business works online these days, so it's worth having some IT and cybersecurity knowledge. Whether you just want to brush up on IT skills or you're interested in becoming an IT professional, this eight-course bundle provides nearly 170 hours of training in today's top Cisco and CompTIA certifications.

Get The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,592) for a limited time.

4. The Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle

Wish you learned to code in college? In 2021, you can do so much more for your business if you know how to code. Fortunately, you can learn in this 13-course bundle that provides more than 120 hours of training in web development, app development, software engineering, data science, and much more.

Get The Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $2,594) for a limited time.

5. The Learn Python & Django Developer Bundle

Python is one of the most common programming languages for first-time programmers to learn. In this bundle, you'll learn Python and discover just how far your newfound knowledge can go. You'll cover web development, GUI programming, data science, and even learn how to automatically design Instagram posts using Python.

Get The Learn Python & Django Developer Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,600) for a limited time.

6. The Ultimate Deep Learning & NLP Certification Bundle

Machine learning and artificial intelligence are changing the way we do everything, from making purchases to running businesses. In this six-course bundle, you'll get an advanced foray into core AI topics like computer vision, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and more.

Get The Ultimate Deep Learning & NLP Certification Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,200) for a limited time.

7. The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle

Property is one of the best investments you can make, even in hot markets like today. In this bundle, you'll learn how to do the pre-analysis and forecasting to understand the true revenue potential of a property before buying it. Plus, you'll delve into commercial real estate topics like wholesale investing.

Get The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,000) for a limited time.

8. The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle

Not everybody can afford to start investing in property. Anybody can afford to get into the stock market, however. Here, you'll learn the technical analysis methods and tools used by financial pros to maximize ROI.

Get The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle for $20 (reg. $1,000) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.