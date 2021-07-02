News and Trends

NCAA Athletes Waste No Time Profiting on Name, Image and Likeness

The NCAA's new rules takes effect July 1.
Next Article
NCAA Athletes Waste No Time Profiting on Name, Image and Likeness
Image credit: Maddie Meyer | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Cavinder twins, leading scorers for Fresno State’s women’s basketball team, waited a few minutes past midnight to capitalize on their fame, according to ESPN. On Wednesday, Hanna and Haley flew to New York to sign their first big endorsement deal, as spokeswomen for Boost Mobile. Haley says the move is overdue. 

"It was really exciting that such a known company wanted to work with Hanna and me. This is a big switch for all student-athletes. Being able to use your name, image and likeness is something we all deserve, and I'm really thankful the NCAA is finally passing this."

All NCAA athletes can now profit from business ventures after years of wrangling from legal, political and public platforms to give athletes a bigger share of the multi-billion dollar college sports industry.

Related: The Most Conservative Sport Has the Most Weed-Smoking Fans

Boost CEO Stephen Stokols believes the potential is tremendous. 

"A lot of these guys are local heroes. We think it's a big opportunity to get regional and local with relevant names in those markets. We want to be one of the biggest companies embracing [the college-athlete marketplace] early.”

While the Cavinder twins will be part of a national advertising campaign, Sokols says agreements could vary from annual contracts to in-kind deals that give athletes free phones and plans in return for promotional work on social media platforms. 

The Cavinder twins are among the first college athletes to announce such endorsements, but experts say the new landscape means innumerable deals, too many to count, could follow from athletes and companies alike. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee