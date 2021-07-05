GAP pulls UK and Ireland brick-and-mortar stores while looking for new partner offerings

July 5, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The American brand has decided to withdraw its 81 physical stores in the British Isles , instead of the 19 that had previously announced for the month of July. In addition, it is looking for its stores in France and Italy to be managed by local partners.

According to Fashion Network , this decision was born because during the pandemic there was a strong increase in online sales. The worrying thing for shopping centers and main streets is that it is not the only chain that closes its doors in Great Britain and Ireland. Others that have reduced locations are brands such as Debenhams, Topshop and Oasis.

GAP mentioned that it would close each of its stores gradually , although it has happened faster than expected, apparently they will end between the end of August and September. Which means that they will continue to be present in the textile market in these places but because of their online page and a partner rather than a direct operation.

On the other hand, the brand is negotiating with Hermione People & Brands of the FIB Group in France and another unknown possible partner in Italy to expand its global reach, they call it their “Power Plan”.