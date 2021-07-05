Apps

Advantages of developing an app for your business

Having a digital application is a differentiating factor that surprises consumers and will help position you.
Next Article
Advantages of developing an app for your business
Image credit: Querido Dinero

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Querido Dinero

Have you ever thought about creating an application for your business? The download and use of apps is one of the trends that dominate the current digital market.

As currently not all Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) offer them, having a platform like this is a differentiating factor that surprises consumers and will help position you as an innovative entity .

These are some advantages of having your own app:

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

Uber, Facebook, Instagram and other apps that are slowly killing your smartphone

Apps

Learn to Drive More App Installs and Sales With This Comprehensive Mobile App Marketing Training

Apps

How to position your mobile application and have more downloads from the App Store and Google Play Store?