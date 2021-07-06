This entrepreneur created eco-friendly earth-based paints

July 6, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on México Desconocido



Mexican pride: Oaxacan created natural earth-based paints. In order to preserve the wisdom of the Mixtec people, as well as to offer alternative products and materials that reduce the negative environmental impact, the Mexican company Eco Constructores Oaxaca managed to create paints of different colors that, in addition, are free of chemicals that are harmful to health. .

At present, one of humanity's greatest problems is pollution. This is generated by various factors; among them are the use of harmful products and the overexploitation of natural resources. For this reason, it is essential to find ecological alternatives such as light green roofs that cool more than 15º or like the paintings that this Oaxacan company created.

Image: Fb / Marcos Sánchez

The name of this innovative product is Pintutierra and it was invented by the Mexican architect Marcos Ramón Sánchez, who is also the founder of the firm. Likewise, Pintutierra is totally natural, it is made from colored earth and is capable of replacing normal paints that use chemical polymers (and that are therefore harmful to health).

In addition to this, it is estimated that the cost of Pintutierra is much lower than that of commercial paint. This is due to the fact that its manufacture is much cheaper. Likewise, there are different colors so that the consumer feels free to choose the tone of their liking. Some ingredients of the Pintutierra, in addition to the colored earth, are breaststroke and a special paste.

A tribute to the Mixtec communities

Although Pintutierra is not the only product in the world that offers an ecological alternative to the use of commercial paints, it is exceptional thanks to the fact that it is a Mexican creation and that it pays tribute to the Mixtec heritage. And it is that, in addition to the paintings, Sánchez's company is committed to offering green buildings at a much lower cost than usual.

Thanks to this, according to an article by DICA , the company has managed to generate a positive social impact in Mixtec communities. This is because they have given various Natural Construction Workshops that benefit those communities; and that, at the same time, help to preserve their traditions.

If you want to contact this company, you can do so through its page or social networks .

Image: Fb / Marcos Sánchez