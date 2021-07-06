entrepreneur stories

This entrepreneur created eco-friendly earth-based paints

The Oaxacan Marcos Sánchez makes constructions that are friendly to the environment and that benefit Mixtec communities.
Next Article
This entrepreneur created eco-friendly earth-based paints
Image credit: Marcos Sánchez vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on México Desconocido

Mexican pride: Oaxacan created natural earth-based paints. In order to preserve the wisdom of the Mixtec people, as well as to offer alternative products and materials that reduce the negative environmental impact, the Mexican company Eco Constructores Oaxaca managed to create paints of different colors that, in addition, are free of chemicals that are harmful to health. .

At present, one of humanity's greatest problems is pollution. This is generated by various factors; among them are the use of harmful products and the overexploitation of natural resources. For this reason, it is essential to find ecological alternatives such as light green roofs that cool more than 15º or like the paintings that this Oaxacan company created.

Image: Fb / Marcos Sánchez

The name of this innovative product is Pintutierra and it was invented by the Mexican architect Marcos Ramón Sánchez, who is also the founder of the firm. Likewise, Pintutierra is totally natural, it is made from colored earth and is capable of replacing normal paints that use chemical polymers (and that are therefore harmful to health).

In addition to this, it is estimated that the cost of Pintutierra is much lower than that of commercial paint. This is due to the fact that its manufacture is much cheaper. Likewise, there are different colors so that the consumer feels free to choose the tone of their liking. Some ingredients of the Pintutierra, in addition to the colored earth, are breaststroke and a special paste.

A tribute to the Mixtec communities

Although Pintutierra is not the only product in the world that offers an ecological alternative to the use of commercial paints, it is exceptional thanks to the fact that it is a Mexican creation and that it pays tribute to the Mixtec heritage. And it is that, in addition to the paintings, Sánchez's company is committed to offering green buildings at a much lower cost than usual.

Thanks to this, according to an article by DICA , the company has managed to generate a positive social impact in Mixtec communities. This is because they have given various Natural Construction Workshops that benefit those communities; and that, at the same time, help to preserve their traditions.

If you want to contact this company, you can do so through its page or social networks .

Image: Fb / Marcos Sánchez

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

entrepreneur stories

This Entrepreneur Went Backpacking to Find Himself at 21. Decades Later, He Founded One of the Largest Sustainable Startups in Latin America.

entrepreneur stories

Pride! These students developed handmade electric guitars, inclusive board games, and an ostrich scrap project.

entrepreneur stories

These entrepreneurs left PayPal, Amazon and Mercado Libre to create their own neobank