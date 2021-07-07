Make Smarter Business Decisions with Help From Microsoft Power BI

July 7, 2021 2 min read

Businesses must operate efficiently in the modern era if they're going to survive in a more competitive marketplace than ever. With so many competitors, it's imperative that you find ways to carve out a niche or press an advantage. One of the best ways to identify those opportunities is through business intelligence.

Business intelligence is the technology-driven process of analyzing data to make better-informed business decisions. One of the best tools to help you do this is Microsoft Power BI. Learn how to leverage this powerful software in The Complete 2021 Microsoft Power BI Super Bundle.

This nine-course bundle takes a comprehensive, beginner-friendly approach to Microsoft BI. You'll learn the basics of the platform, getting familiar with the interface and views, connecting to data using Power Query, understanding relationships, creating outputs with key charts, and more. From there, you'll learn how to perform some of the basic calculations in BI, view and import non-formatted data from Excel, replace data, explore visuals, and more with Power BI.

Then, you'll start to ramp up to more advanced topics. You'll learn how to create extensive, interactive reports and dashboards, learn how to cross filter dashboard visuals, and more. You will be able to add automated commentaries to the Power BI dashboard, clean data in the query editor, and better understand Power BI data types and formatting. You'll also learn how to duplicate and merge queries and take a deep dive into DAX to better crunch the numbers, and make more nuanced insights from data. Before you know it, you'll be working with data like a pro and making smarter decisions about where to take your business.

